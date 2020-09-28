Azerbaijan has used TOS heavy artillery system against Artsakh

On the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the enemy used artillery, armored vehicles, including the “TOS” heavy artillery system.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her “Facebook” page.

“During the night the battles continued with different intensity. Early in the morning, the enemy resumed its offensive operations, using artillery, armored vehicles, including the “TOS” heavy artillery system. “Armenian units cold-heartedly resist the encroachments of Azerbaijani units, take appropriate actions, causing significant losses of personnel and equipment to the enemy,” Stepanyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side has 31 victims, more than 100 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert.

A general military mobilization has been declared in the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh։.

As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 200 casualties. According to the information known so far, the Azerbaijani armed forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 27 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored vehicles.