Azerbaijan has received more than it set itself, but it will not be satisfied with what it has, and it will not slide only through Artsakh

Today, not only Artsakh, but also the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the existence of Armenians in general are endangered. Tigran Abrahamyan, the founder of “Henaket” analytical center, said this in a conversation with Tert.am, referring to security issues.

“If anyone thinks that this seeming peace will be maintained and guarantees our security, then they are sorely mistaken. Azerbaijan continues to put forward new territorial claims, which already speaks of all the threats to the situation. “Artsakh, and the situation just because of the uncertainty makes us more vulnerable in terms of security,” he said. As for the status of Artsakh, he noted that the issue of the status of Artsakh remains in the air with all the dangers arising from it.

“A large part of the regions defined by the Constitution of Artsakh is currently under Azerbaijani occupation, a tragic document has been signed, but the most important provision for us has not been defined in any way. “For many years, the issue of Artsakh’s status as a key provision of the negotiations has been a priority of Armenia’s foreign policy, but after 2018, not only that issue but also a number of other priorities have changed, and the result is already clearly visible,” he said. . Tigran Abrahamyan also mentioned that it is not clear yet in what direction or to what extent the negotiations will take place in the near future, but the issue related to the status should be of principle for us, otherwise it is difficult to expect long-term stability or peace in any other solution. “Azerbaijan has received more than it set itself a task, but it will not be satisfied with what it has, it will try to get the maximum, and it is not limited only to Artsakh. That is why, taking advantage of the situation, he tries to tear everything in the true sense of the word. “It depends on us what new demands will be placed on us, in the current conditions of our struggle, what logic will be in it,” he said.