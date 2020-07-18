Azerbaijan Has No Legal Claim to Artsakh Because…

By Len Wicks, he is an Australian-New Zealand genocide awareness activist and author.
- Artsakh had been the homeland of indigenous Armenians for thousands of years before the Turkish invasion in the 11th century, and the arbitrary change of the Soviet Union’s provincial boundaries by the brutal Soviet Leader Stalin in 1921 to include the majority Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast within the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR);
- the Azerbaijan SSR had only been a Soviet Union province, so Azerbaijan can’t claim to be the successor of a sovereign nation (note: ‘Successor States’ may not have the same border, like Tukey after the Ottoman Empire);
- Soviet laws defining the Azerbaijan SSR and its federal provincial boundaries became null and void when the Soviet Union was dissolved by the Supreme Soviet on 26 September 1991, allowing the Azerbaijani declaration of independence on 30 August 1991 to become legally recognised by other nations, but there was no automatic sovereign rights to the entire territory of the defunct Azerbaijan SSR [province];
- as a new nation, Azerbaijan couldn’t demonstrate key tests of sovereignty – control over people and Nagorno- Karabakh’s boundaries and the majority Armenian neighboring territory (now called Artsakh) since 1988;
- both the majority-Muslim Kosovo and majority-Christian Nagorno-Karabakh independence referendums were approved by over 99% of voters (26 – 30 September 1991 and 10 December 1991 respectively); and
- if Azerbaijan and Turkey recognise the principle of Kosovo’s right to declare independence in 2008 when the federal nation of Yugoslavia disintegrated, then the same principle must be applied to Artsakh when the federal Soviet Union fell apart.
