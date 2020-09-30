Azerbaijan has handed over air control of the attack on Artsakh to the Turkish Air Force. Ministry of Defense:

The Republic of Azerbaijan handed over the air command of the offensive operation against the Artsakh Republic to the Turkish Air Force.

As reported by Armenpress, the press secretary of the RA Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“Starting from 10:00 today, two F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force flying from Kurdamir, as well as the SU-25 type attackers of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Bayraktar reconnaissance ATS fired rockets at the heights of the Republic of Artsakh in Hadrut. բնակ To the settlements of Martuni regions. The air force operates under the command of the Turkish E7-T remote air command post from Erzurum to Kars. It is possible that the leadership of the Turkish Air Force is on the plane.

In addition, at a certain depth from the border of the Hadrut region, there is a Turkish ATS command post, which directly controls the fire of Azerbaijani strike planes.

The above information is directly monitored and recorded from the Joint Air Defense Command.

“We will present the materials of objective control soon,” he wrote.

Share this...

Pinterest email Linkedin