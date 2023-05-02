Azerbaijan has demanded the expulsion of the Armenian clergy from the Dadivank monastery. According to the APA news agency, Mubariz Gurbani,

the Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian clergy should leave Dadivank.

He argues that the Armenians have no connection to the monastery since it belongs to Caucasian Albania, and sooner or later, its management will be carried out by the Albanian-Udi religious community. In response to the provocative statements of the Azerbaijani side, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported that, despite another provocative statement by the Azerbaijani side, Armenian priests continue their spiritual service in Dadivank thanks to Russian peacekeepers. After the trilateral statement between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan was signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan gained control over Karvachar, where the Dadivank monastery is located. Despite this, the Armenian Apostolic Church continued to hold services at the besieged monastery, with the clergy staying there for months without security guarantees. However, in spring 2021, Azerbaijan unilaterally blocked the entrance to the monastery for Armenian Christians after ending cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

