Azerbaijan has advanced at Sev Lake area of Armenia, says Goris town deputy mayor

Azerbaijanis have advanced at the Sev Lake area and are trying to deploy. Menua Hovsepyan, Deputy Mayor of Goris, Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook.

“By the way, most of Sev Lake belongs to us [Armenia]—even with the [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev-[Armenian acting PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] maps.

The irrigation water supply of the community is carried out from an artificial reservoir located in the territory of Sev Lake. By the way, with the very same maps, the platinum of the reservoir has passed to the Turks [i.e., Azerbaijanis],” Hovsepyan added in particular.