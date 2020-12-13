Azerbaijan gave clear message of plan to seize Armenia’s south – military expert

The recent Azerbaijani offensive against a defense post of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is a clear message by the neighboring country’s leadership of an intention to seize Armenia’s south, a military expert said today, predicting low chances of a long-lasting peace after the signing of the November 9 ceasefire.

Speaking to Tert.am, Karen Hovhannisyan described the document as a temporary deal “bearing a humanitarian character” to allow for the swap of dead bodies and prisoners of war (POWs), while satisfying also the Azerbaijani authorities’ ambitions.

“They were given even more [than expected] in the hope that there would be peace or at least a dialogue for peace. But I can definitely rule out the possibility of any peace unless Turkey and Azerbaijan establish a land connection,” he said.

As a real threat of an imminent war, the expert cited also the Azerbaijani president’s menacing remark to take control of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik regions, as well as the capital city. “Additionally, we are facing a new reality in the region, with new borders having been drawn [subject to the ceasefire document]. Hence we need to await a bigger war and [larger-scale military] actions, given especially that wars normally start with this kind of provocations,” he added.