Azerbaijan Dictator starts toponymic war with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on his country’s media to use the Azerbaijani names of Armenia’s settlements.
The leader of Azerbaijan started this process of toponymic occupation from the Vardenis town and urban municipal community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
“This road—Aliyev is in the occupied Karvachar (Kelbajar) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—leads directly to the Basarkecher region. It is called ‘Vardenis’ region in Armenia. But the real name of this region and province is Basarkecher,” Aliyev said.
Then he made a fake historical excursion, declaring about “the ancient Azerbaijani land” and that “the absolute majority of the inhabitants were Azerbaijanis.”
Comments
Tavo says
Turkey did the same thing after the Genocide.
Turkey renamed many Armenian villages to Turkish so as to make people believe that Armenians never lived there.
Armenians are indigenous to their lands. Look at ancient maps and study ancient history,
Turks and Azeris, however, are not indigenous. They came from Central Asia and Mongolia.
In fact, there was no such country as Azerbaijan before 1918.
The country was simply made-up.
Turkey and Azerbaijan are embarrassed about their histories, as they should be.