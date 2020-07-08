Azerbaijan Dictator believes it has the right to take up arms against Armenia

Baku, July 7, 2020 (AFP) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said
Tuesday have the right to resort to arms and threatened to leave the
negotiations on its conflict with Armenia for control of the territory
separatist from Nagorny-Karabakh.
Armenian-majority enclave attached in 1921 to Azerbaijan by the
Soviet authorities, Nagorno-Karabakh unilaterally proclaimed its
independence in 1991, with the support of Armenia.
A war ensued between Armenia and Azerbaijan. A cease-fire has been
concluded in 1994. Since negotiations for a peace treaty have
sponsored by the Minsk Group – a group of international mediators
co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.
“The main theory of the Minsk group is to say that there is no
military solution to the conflict. Who said that ? Who do they think they are?
Open the UN Charter and see if countries have the right to
self-defense! “launched the Azerbaijani President in an interview with
several local channels.
“We try to be constructive and tolerant, but today, the
negotiations are practically at a standstill, “he added. “We have proven to be right on the international stage and on
battlefields, “he said, recalling the” battles of April “2016, in
reference to a few days of deadly fighting on the front line of
Nagorny-Karabakh who for a time feared an open war.
Rich in hydrocarbons, Azerbaijan, whose military spending
exceed the annual budget of Armenia, has repeatedly threatened
regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh by force.
The conflict of the 1990s left some 30,000 people dead.
