Azerbaijan Dictator believes it has the right to take up arms against Armenia

Baku, July 7, 2020 (AFP) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said

Tuesday have the right to resort to arms and threatened to leave the

negotiations on its conflict with Armenia for control of the territory

separatist from Nagorny-Karabakh.

Armenian-majority enclave attached in 1921 to Azerbaijan by the

Soviet authorities, Nagorno-Karabakh unilaterally proclaimed its

independence in 1991, with the support of Armenia.

A war ensued between Armenia and Azerbaijan. A cease-fire has been

concluded in 1994. Since negotiations for a peace treaty have

sponsored by the Minsk Group – a group of international mediators

co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

“The main theory of the Minsk group is to say that there is no

military solution to the conflict. Who said that ? Who do they think they are?

Open the UN Charter and see if countries have the right to

self-defense! “launched the Azerbaijani President in an interview with

several local channels.

“We try to be constructive and tolerant, but today, the

negotiations are practically at a standstill, “he added. “We have proven to be right on the international stage and on

battlefields, “he said, recalling the” battles of April “2016, in

reference to a few days of deadly fighting on the front line of

Nagorny-Karabakh who for a time feared an open war.

Rich in hydrocarbons, Azerbaijan, whose military spending

exceed the annual budget of Armenia, has repeatedly threatened

regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh by force.

The conflict of the 1990s left some 30,000 people dead.

