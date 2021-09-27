Azerbaijan Dictator always makes threat to Armenia but not to Pashinyan interesting!

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday made yet another threat to Armenia—and on the first-year anniversary of his country’s large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Armenian fascism has been destroyed, but its manifestations are visible. This is a very dangerous trend, first of all for the Armenian state,” he said in his address to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of “Commemoration Day” in Azerbaijan.

“(…) if we see that Armenian fascism is raising its head, if we see that there is a new danger for our people and state, we will break the head of Armenian fascism without hesitation. Let everyone know that. Let no one forget that the ‘Iron Fist,’ the symbol of war and Victory, is in place,” he added, in particular.

And in its “Commemoration Day” statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called this military aggression a prevention of “another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia,” that this prevention complies with international humanitarian law, listed the alleged “crimes” of the Armenian side, and reported on filing “inter-state applications against Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice.”

The last part of the Azerbaijan MFA statement reads: “Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, on the basis of strict observance of the principles of the international law, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders. We call on Armenia to respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security, and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations.”

It is noteworthy that a country that has occupied not only a part of Artsakh, but also invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia speaks of respect for sovereignty.