Azerbaijan destroys Armenian ‘Green Church’ in Shushi

Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan today posted on his Facebook page photos and the following comment:

“In the satellite photos one can see that the church in Shushi, named “Green Church” by the people, has been destroyed. After occupying Shushi, the enemy [Azerbaijan] has started destroying everything that is Armenian. This is the Azerbaijanis’ “peace-loving” way of sending greetings to us Armenians. If the incumbent and ignorant authorities of Armenia stay in power, this will also happen in Syunik and Tavush Provinces.”