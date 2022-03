The sham trials of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue in Azerbaijan.

A court in Baku on Saturday sentenced two POWs, I. Saghatelyan and V. Rafaelyan, to 19 and 18 years in prison, respectively, after bringing fabricated terrorism charges against them.

The two were captured by Azerbaijani forces in Artsakh’s Karvachar district on May 27, 2021.