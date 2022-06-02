Azerbaijan blatantly distorted Armenian toponyms, expert warns

Azerbaijan has again blatantly deformed Armenian toponyms, an expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan said on Thursday, sharing a statement of the country’s Defense Ministry where the place names of some settlements in Tavush and Gegharkunik Province are “subjected to barbaric distortions”.

The expert says statements of the kind indicate that Baku’s dictatorial regime not only does not seek peace with Armenia but also continues its hybrid war against the country.

“In the latest official statement, which does not correspond to reality, the Berd region and the village of Movses in Armenia’s Tavush Province as well as the Vardenis region and Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province are referred to with fake names in a bid to stress us out,” he wrote on Telegram.

“incidentally, Armenia is in an advantageous position in the region when it comes to toponyms, as our historical and geographical tradition allows us to use Armenian-specific toponyms for almost all areas in the artificial entity called Azerbaijan,” Voskanyan added.