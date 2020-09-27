Azerbaijan bans its residents from using social networks in parallel with hostilities

In parallel with the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan prohibits its residents from using almost all social networks. Speaking to Armenpress, information security expert Samvel

Martirosyan said that the blockade was started in Azerbaijan minutes after the start of hostilities, and the relevant department of the country has already officially announced the information about the restrictions.

“About half an hour after the attack began, Azeris started tweeting that they noticed restrictions and could not access other Internet platforms. A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Azerbaijan officially announced that communication is restricted in Azerbaijan. “When they saw that a big noise could arise, they have already officially announced it,” Martirosyan said.

Samvel Martirosyan mentioned that currently only Twitter operates in Azerbaijan, as it is used to spread propaganda abroad.

“There are two versions here: it is possible that the blockade was planned in advance at once, but it is noteworthy that there was no such precedent before, because they have always been able to control the press and social networks. “The second version is that they saw that the losses were too much, they tried to stop the spread of information about them,” he said.

Samvel Martirosyan added that at present no Azeri attacks are observed on Armenian websites.

