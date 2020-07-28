Azerbaijan attacked in direction where there are many Armenian villages – Pashinyan

In an interview to the Russian RBK Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan has unleashed the recent military operations on the Armenia border in the direction of Tavush province as there are many Armenian villages there, adding that that’s the reason that Azerbaijan has not launched its attack towards Artsakh.

“There are many Azerbaijani civilian settlements near the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, therefore, it’s very difficult to launch at attack in the direction of Nagorno Karabakh now. They attacked in the direction where the border is not so well equipped with cameras. I want to state that there is only one Azerbaijani village in that direction, but contrary to this, there are many Armenian villages in that direction”, the PM said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures. Currently the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm.