Avetik Ishkhanyan: Reliable reports suggest that a ‘corridor document’ has already been signed

Credible reports suggest that a document on a transport corridor, that would give Azerbaijan access for unimpeded movement to Nakhichevan through Armenia’s Syunik Province, has already been signed, Chairman of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia Avetik Ishkhanyan told a discussion on Saturday.

“We have found ourselves in a critical situation, and if we lose Syunik, we will lose everything else, which is quite likely. There are even reliable reports that a document concerning the corridor has already been signed,” he said.

Ishkhanyan noted that when the “regional power sees one side in the region making concessions, it sides with the other.”

“The war started back in 2018. As I have repeatedly stated, it is when the foundation for a defeat was laid through consistent anti-Russian policy, making our ally an enemy at least in paper and giving Azerbaijan the opportunity to launch an offensive,” Ishkhanyan said.

In his opinion, the resistance movement should have started in Armenia immediately after November 9, 2020, but no one led the people who took to the streets, while each member of a party created later was “concerned only about himself.”

Ishkhanyan called for a strong resistance movement in Armenian “at least now”.