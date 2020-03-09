Austria Says Europe Won’t Kneel Before Erdogan, Greece Will be Provided Assistance

By Nick Kampouris,

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz issued a statement on Sunday, reiterating Austria’s full support for Greece’s efforts to keep Europe’s borders intact.

Kurz said that Greece needs the full solidarity and support of the European Union in this difficult situation, which was deliberately caused by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The EU must have unity and not show weakness to Turkey,” the chancellor said, while announcing further assistance to Greece at a bilateral level, beyond that within the EU.

Kurz said that in addition to strengthening Frontex, Austria will also contribute with direct assistance to Greece.

Vienna has already decided to send police and border officers, as well as equipment to support their Greek border with Turkey.

He underlined that everything must be done to ensure that the Greek border with Turkey remains closed, adding that we should not indulge in Erdogan’s games.

”The EU must support Greece and not kneel before Erdogan,” Kurz noted.

Kurz announced that in addition to personnel and material, Austria will support Greece with humanitarian aid worth one million euros for the refugees currently living on the Greek islands and on the country’s borders.

The current border situation is expected to dominate the talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday in Vienna. On Monday, PM Mitsotakis will hold a meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.