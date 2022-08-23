August 23, 1990, became historic for the Armenian people.
By the Declaration of Independence, the Armenian people reserved the sacred message of their freedom-loving ancestors: free, independent Armenia. Independence gave us all the possibilities to have a strong and sovereign state. But unfortunately, the lack of state traditions and thinking was a serious obstacle to state building. Congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day, in these difficult days, we wish our national political and state maturity and determination. God bless you all
