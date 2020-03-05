fbpx

Attorneys: Hundreds of Yerevan policemen attacked homes of Aram Vardanyan, relatives

Hundreds of police officers have attacked the houses belonging to [neighborhood “authority”] Aram Vardanyan and his relatives in Yerevan, today at 2:40am. His lawyers Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan have noted this in a statement.

The statement also said that hundreds of police officers surrounded and then illegally entered these houses, during which they also committed robbery.

As per the statement, even the presence of a little child at home did not stop the police from continuing their unlawful actions with the use of weapons, causing serious harm to the child’s health.

The attorneys added that they will hold a press conference today in this connection.

