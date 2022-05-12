Attorney of fallen Armenian soldiers’ legal successors: War criminal Pashinyan will be questioned by an investigative body

At this point, all the parents of the fallen servicemen are recognized as the legal successors of the victim, we are recognized as their [legal] representatives, and the parents are being questioned. Lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan, the legal representative of the parents of the Armenian servicemen who fell during the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020, told this to reporters Thursday outside the building of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

He noted that the decision to recognize as the legal successor of the victim gave a very general legal assessment of the actions, in particular, of the alleged perpetrators of the crime, and did not specify the names.

“All the parents object to this descriptive part, and all of them stated that their demand is not met, as the only one accountable for and the only culprit in the death of their sons is [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, (…) and they demand that Nikol Pashinyan be noted as guilty of the above-mentioned actions in the decision to recognize as the legal successor of the victim,” the lawyer said.

He informed that on May 7, they had submitted a petition to question Pashinyan as a witness, so that the Prosecutor General could give such an instruction.

“Today we were informed that our petition on questioning Nikol Pashinyan [as a witness] was granted. The prosecutor instructed the body conducting the proceedings to question Nikol Pashinyan. (…). In order to exclude further inaction, in the second half of the day we will submit a sharper, more aggressive petition to carry out certain legal actions against Nikol Pashinyan in particular,” the attorney said.

“At the moment, the matter of including Nikol Pashinyan as an accused is put off. We will see to it that Pashinyan’s interrogation be carried out in the building of the investigation department, as he has no advantage over any Armenian citizen, especially since there are features of an apparent crime in his actions,” Vahan Hovhannisyan said.