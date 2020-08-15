Athens Covered With Thick Black Smoke as Fire Rages at Plastics Factory

A column of thick black smoke has covered Athens as a large fire broke out at a plastics recycling facility on Saturday morning.

The fire broke at a facility in Metamorfosi, near the main Athens to Thessaloniki highway at 7 a.m. Dozens of firefighters and helicopters are trying to contain the blaze. Police have shut the highway as a a precaution.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze has been prevented from spreading to other buildings nearby, but the plastics facility is destroyed.

There are no reports of injuries.