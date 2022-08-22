Ataturk’s Struggle against the Republic of Armenia

So Ataturk’s children rule today.

Quotes from Ataturk’s book “Struggle against the Republic of Armenia”.

️«… It is absolutely necessary for Armenia to be destroyed politically and materially

▪️ It follows that our retreat due to the usual ceasefire agreement with Armenians cannot be discussed.

The military principles that we have passed on to Armenians should be directed not to leaving our Armenia – but to appear peaceful in front of Europe and to mislead our fathers.

▪️ Currently, it is very necessary to strengthen the Armenian army and confiscate ammunition, thus preventing the restoration of their military structure.

▪️ Under the pretext of preserving the railways and protecting the rights of the Muslim population, it is necessary to establish our military control throughout Armenia and thus control all roads connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

▪️ The above goal must be achieved secretly and softly, both in the text of the peace treaty and in the actions derived from it.

The condition is that it will always be presented as peaceful in the eyes of Armenians.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Struggle against the Republic of Armenia

Source: Goris Today