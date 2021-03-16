‘At this stage it’s important to show respect to international humanitarian law’ – OSCE Chair

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says the situation following the November 10 agreement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh has changed in the region. According to her, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement will give a base for moving forward on the settlement of the conflict.

“I welcome the ceasefire, and by using this chance, I would like to express my deep regret over the wounded and those killed in action. As an OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, I welcome the work of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the efforts of our Personal Representative to find a long-lasting stable solution. Several issues still miss solutions. The OSCE and the international community as a whole have an important role in addressing the immediate situation and finding a way forward”, she said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian in Yerevan.

According to Ann Linde, at this stage it’s important to show respect to the international law, including the international humanitarian law. She also emphasized the necessity of building trust. Mrs. Linde informed that her visit also enabled to discuss the Swedish chairmanship priorities in the OSCE.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has arrived in Armenia as part of her regional visit. She is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, as well as civil society representatives.