“At the cost of his life, Grigoryan once again exposed the homegrown Turkish Bolsheviks, agents, and “Westerners” among us.” Tevanyan

Andranik Tevanyan, deputy of the NA faction “Armenia” wrote on his Facebook page: “Armen Grigoryan died in the courtroom, but that was the visible part.

Actually, Armen’s was a political murder. He is another victim of Nikol Pashinyan’s rule. Armen Grigoryan was killed and at the same time he killed himself. He killed the so-called civil society, the numerous and diverse mass representing human rights defenders. If something like this had happened before and a detainee had died in the courtroom within the framework of a case with obvious political implications, the so-called pro-Western (actually pro-Turkish) fighters would have raised a howl and breastfed (the story of the “bread bringer” is a witness: he delivered food while killing the policemen). on the trees”). Western structures and embassies would make announcement after announcement. The agency press would make a fuss. Nothing like that happened now. Read also