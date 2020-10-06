As Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Expands, Israel-Azerbaijan Arms Trade Thrives, none Stop Israeli Arm supply

A proliferation of flights between the two countries is linked to the renewal of the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Ben­­-Gurion Airport is quiet with civilian flights almost at a standstill. However, cargo flights on the Azerbaijan route have been very busy over the last two weeks. The high number of flights is a direct result of the renewal of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. No fewer than four Ilyushin­­-76 planes, operated by the Azeri cargo airline Silk Way, which serves the Azeri defense ministry, have touched down and taken off from the Uvda air base in southern Israel – two, before the outbreak of fighting, and two, afterwards. According to flight regulations, that is the only airport from which planes loaded with explosive material are allowed to take off.

Source: https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/.premium-as-nagorno-karabakh-conflict-expands-israel-azerbaijan-arms-trade-thrives-1.9212986?utm_source=smartfocus&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=haaretz-news&utm_content=5030301