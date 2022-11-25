As a consequence of 2018 So called Revolution, Now Cavusoglu declares the strategic importance of the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlucht Cavusoglu declared the strategic importance of the so-called “Zangazur corridor” for the trade between the Middle East and the Caucasus, Asia and Europe, he said at the opening of a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Transport and Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in Aktau, Anadolu news agency reported.



According to him, “the new realities of the South Caucasus are also a contribution to long-term cargo transportation mechanisms. He noted the opening of two new airports, in the territories that came under Azerbaijani control as a result of the aggression against Artsakh in 2020, which “will connect the Karabakh economic region with the world.”