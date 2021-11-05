Arush Arushanyan, by defeating Pashinyan party candidate become political prisoner lawyers to ask for release.

A large number of supporters of the jailed re-elected head of Goris, a community in Armenia’s Syunik Province, have gathered outside the building of the Court of General Jurisdiction since Friday morning ahead of the court hearing.

Arush Arushanyan’s bloc defeated the ruling Civil Contract party by a wide margin in the 17 October local elections, but he remains in custody.

His lawyer Erik Aleksanyan told reporters that the issue of the legality of restricting visits and phone calls for Arushanyan had been discussed at the previous court hearing.

“We filed a motion for the full or at least partial removal of these restrictions. We have expressed our position, and at the beginning of today’s hearing the prosecutor is going to present his arguments,” Aleksanyan said.

Afterwards, they will move on to the main trial stage, the indictment will be read out, and the order of examining the evidence will be set.

“The defense has its own position on the examination of evidence, I do not want to go into details at this point. The defense intends to file a motion to change the measure of restraint, and release him on bail or surety,” Aleksanyan said.

He noted that several lawmakers from the opposition Armenia parliamentary faction are already in Goris to express their support to Arushanyan, and are also ready to offer personal guarantees for his release.

Arush Arushanyan has been placed under arrest since 16 July after being charged with electoral offence.