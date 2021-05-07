Artur Vanetsyan: We can see trend in changing 5 Armenia National Security Service directors in 3 years

YEREVAN. – We can see a trend in the change of five NSS directors in three years. Artur Vanetsyan—a representative of the “Union of NSS Reserve Officers” NGO of Armenia, former director of the National Security Service (NSS), and leader of the opposition Homeland Party—told this to a press conference Friday.

“Leaders are not changed so often in such structures. And if they are changed, there must be a clear explanation. [NSS former director] Mr. [Mikayel] Hambardzumyan and I have clearly stated the reasons for our resignations. By trying to weaken the NSS, these authorities have tried to weaken the foundations of the [Armenian] state,” Vanetsyan added.