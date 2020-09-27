Artur Vanetsyan set to mobilize supporters and head to the frontline

The Leader of ‘Homeland’ party Artur Vanetsyan plans to mobilize a group of supporters and head to the frontline amid the fresh Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. Vanetsyan’s comments came at a request of Armlur news outlet to comment on the military provocation unleashed by Azerbaijan.

“Considering the martial law declared in the country, all our actions will be coordinated with the Ministry of Defense,” the former Chief of Armenia’s National Security Service said.

Vanetsyan also noted that ‘Homeland’ party will put aside all political differences with authorities, consolidate around the Armenian army, Armenia and Artsakh and will exert all its capacity to contribute to the victory.