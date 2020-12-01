Artur Vanetsyan says new PM candidate should be ‘experienced and acceptable to all’

“The state of affairs in Armenia now is such that, being outside the political struggle through the prism of purely inter-party interests, I think we can even have several candidates for the post of prime minister,” former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan said in an interview to Aravot daily on Monday.

Vanetsyan’s comments came in response to a question about the possible PM candidate of the political forces demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and their agenda.

The opposition figure, who heads the Homeland Party, stated that several candidates for the post of prime minister will make it possible to select the best one, the person who can help the country bounce back through national consolidation and lay a solid foundation for snap parliamentary elections.

“Believe me, the personnel base of those concerned about the fate of our country and having skills and knowledge is very representative, only Nikol Pashinyan, blinded by the cult of his personality, does not see anything else,” Vanetsyan said.

When asked if there is a possibility that he himself will be the only candidate for the post of prime minister, Vanetsyan said: “I think the interim government of Armenia should be based on consensus and consist of professionals. I believe an experienced political figure acceptable to everyone should hold especially the prime minister’s post. I can see such figures, but I don’t want to name them, because the only issue on the agenda today is Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.”