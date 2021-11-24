Artur Vanetsyan: Nikol, don’t be afraid of me but the consequences of the disaster you brought to our country

The Head of opposition “With Honour” faction Artur Vanetsyan has published on his Facebook page communication received from Apple .

The letter says that Vanetsyan is being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with his Apple ID. In Vanetsyan’s words, he has decided to publish the letter for two reasons.

“This letter confirms my previous statements that for a long period Armenia’s acting authorities had been unlawfully attempting to eavesdrop on my cell phone conversation, violating my right to private and family life which are evidently connected with my political activity. Apple also shares tips to secure my phone which are worth sharing with others. I also call the attention of the Human Rights Defender on this unlawful action against me and possible other citizens of the Republic of Armenia,” Vanetsyan wrote.

“Nikol, don’t be afraid of me but the consequences of the disaster you brought to our country,” Vanetsyan wrote.