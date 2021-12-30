Artur Vanetsyan: Law enforcement literally turned into henchmen of the authorities

“The Armenian authorities try to silence the opposition through fabricated criminal cases and arrests instead of addressing their legitimate concerns,” Artur Vanetsyan, the Leader of Homeland party told an interview with Hraparak daily. Armenia, per Vanetsyan, thus is backtracking from democratic values.

“On one hand, law enforcement bodies have literally turned into henchmen of the authorities. I call on those officers, who are serving in the law enforcement structures today, to remind that nothing lasts forever, the current leadership in Armenia as well. The time for accountability will come, and all should claim responsibility for their actions or criminal inaction,” Vanetsyan said.

At a question how long the arbitrariness of the authorities may last, Vanetsyan responded: “I can clearly state that as long as Nikol and his team are in power. Violence and hatred are integral part of their essence and their work-style. As a proof to that I can mention the recent local elections and the illegalities by the authorities,” Vanetsyan said, pointing to the fabricated criminal case launched against elected member of Vanadzor City Council Mamikon Aslanyan who was arrested right after the victory in the local self-governmental elections.