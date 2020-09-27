Artsakh’s Ombudsman calls on international community to neutralize Azeri threat amid civilian deaths

The Ombudsman of Artsakh calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh.

“In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched large-scale air and artillery strikes to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani contact line and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure, including capital Stepanakert. There are civilian casualties and destructions.

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the rough violation by Azerbaijan of the norms of international humanitarian law. The Ombudsman calls on the international community to assess the actions of Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, to take measures to neutralize threats to the life and safety of thousands of people of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Artsakh Ombudsman said in a statement.

On early Sunday morning the Azerbaijani military launched a massive cross border artillery attack on Artsakh (Karabakh). The Azerbaijani bombardment also targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city.

Heavy battles are taking place at the entire length of the line of contact as Azerbaijani forces are attacking with helicopters, tanks and UAVs.

The Artsakh military said it shot down two attacking helicopters, three tanks and three UAVs.

Casualties are reported among the Artsakhi civilians.

