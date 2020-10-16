Artsakh’s civilian casualties from Azerbaijani aggression reach 34

A total of 34 civilians have been killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attacks, Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

“Tonight Azerbaijan continued targeting Artsakh/Karabakh civilian populated areas with heavy missiles. In Karmir Shuka village they used cluster Smerch rocket as a result of which one more civilian was killed and another was wounded. Overall 34 civilian and 2 war prisoner deaths”, the Ombudsman said.

The Armenian Unified Info Center reported that the civilian wounded from the Azerbaijani missile strike is Marine Pilosyan, a resident of Karavan village in Kashatagh region. She is in stable condition.