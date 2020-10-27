Artsakh will stand because our spirit is unbreakable, our will is unshakable. RA Prime Minister

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently addressed the people. “Armenpress” presents the message in full.

“Dear people,

Proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Proud citizens of the Artsakh Republic, proud Armenians of the Diaspora.

Brothers and sisters.

It has been a month since the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist forces waged a war against the Armenians of Artsakh.

During this period, thousands of shells, rockets and thousands of drones were dropped on the civilian population of the Artsakh Army.

The enemy attacked with tanks, planes, helicopters, Azeris, terrorists, mercenaries, Turkish and Pakistani special forces.

A month ago, they set themselves the task of quickly conquering Artsakh, destroying Artsakh, and bringing them to their knees.

But today Artsakh, even though wounded, is still standing and all this is first of all due to our heroic army, our heroic people, our heroic man.

This cruel but heroic process gives us confidence. Artsakh will stand because our spirit is unbreakable, our will is unshakable.

The war has entered a phase when every second of its continuation shifts the adversary, who violates the ceasefire every time, destroying his illusions.

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan has fed its own society with so many victorious news that they have been waiting for a long time, every day, every minute, every second, for the news of the fall of Artsakh, their final and irreversible victory.

However, the Azerbaijani society will not receive this news and it is the endless expectation of this news that will destroy the Azerbaijani plans to conquer Artsakh.

The people of Artsakh, the Armenian people, all the Armenians will fight relentlessly, for every tree, every stone, every centimeter and every millimeter, and a counterattack delivered at the right moment will have a devastating collapse effect on the enemy.

It is the task of the Artsakh Defense Army to mature at this very moment and we must support the Artsakh Republic and the Defense Army in everything, even though

To solve the above problems, we need an exceptional consolidation of the people’s forces and discipline. Martial law must operate unconditionally and without discussion under martial law, especially in combat conditions.

Nothing, nothing should become an excuse for them, because the fate of the homeland and the people is at stake and we can not allow the loss of Artsakh or the eviction of Armenians.

Dear people!

I am aware that my speech yesterday gave rise to many contradictory assessments. And frankly, I’m not happy about that. This speech had two purposes: to show the international community the constructiveness of the Armenian parties and also the determination of the Armenian people in the logic of fighting for the rights of Artsakh.

Both problems are completely solved in a slightly unusual but quite effective way. And I want to thank you all for your perseverance.

Our task is to turn the energy generated by yesterday’s speech into a concrete task. All for the sake of Artsakh, everything for the sake of Artsakh. This is the logic that should work these days.

These days, the whole system of public administration is working to eliminate organizational gaps, to make the actions of each unit more effective.

Our capabilities are not unlimited, but the Artsakh Defense Army has enough weapons and potential to solve the tasks set before it. Yes, we have many enemies in the world, but we also have friends who stand, stand and will stand by us in difficult times. Thank you, the Armenian people will never forget that attitude. He will never forget.

And especially against this background, we have to strengthen our will, unite our will, nurture our determination and dedication, materialize our decision to protect the right of our people, the Armenians of Artsakh, to self-determination.

This war must become an absolute and irreplaceable priority for each of us and we will win.

During this war, the perception of the Karabakh conflict in the world has changed significantly. The main international actors are now acknowledging and openly declaring that Azerbaijan and Turkey are the aggressive side. The fight of terrorists and mercenaries by Azerbaijan is already a proven fact in the world.

This has become possible, including as a result of our proper diplomatic work and constructive public emphasis. They show that Azerbaijan, both before and now, is not ready to compromise, and this fact internationally legitimizes the right of the Armenian people to fight to the end, to create victories and to enjoy victories.

Let us agree that we will not be afraid of anything. We will not allow internal