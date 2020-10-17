Artsakh: ‘We will fight till the end’, says Armenian hero soldier Edgar Markosyan Video

The Artsakh Defense Army has released a video about Edgar Markosyan, an Armenian soldier awarded the Golden Eagle order for the feats performed during the war unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Edgar Markosyan has destroyed 10 Azerbaijani tanks in the direction of Talish and stopped the advance of the enemy forces.

He claims that he has achieved these results thanks to his fellow soldiers, who have always been by his side.

The soldier, who is now recovering from an injury sustained in action, seeks to join the army ranks as soon as possible.

“We will fight till the end, till our victory,” the hero soldier says.

On October 4, by the decree of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, Edgar Markosyan was honored with the high title of Hero of Artsakh, being awarded the Golden Eagle order.