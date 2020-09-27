Artsakh Update: One woman and one child were killed in the Martuni region due to the attack of Azerbaijan

One woman and one child were killed in the Martuni region of Artsakh as a result of an attack by Azerbaijan. As reported by Armenpress, Artsakh ombudsman Artak Beglaryan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“As a result of the Azerbaijani shelling, there are casualties among the civilian population.

Two people were killed in Martuni region, one woman and one child, there are two wounded. Data on other settlements are being verified.

Schools were also shelled, including in Stepanakert.

“There is large-scale damage to civilian infrastructure in many settlements,” he wrote.