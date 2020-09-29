Artsakh update: 12 enemy tanks were damaged. The hostilities continue video

On September 29, hostilities continue along the entire length of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement on this.

“Intensive military operations continue along the entire length of the Artsakh front. The enemy, with the involvement of armored units, launched attacks in the north-northeastern direction. The units of the Defense Army are successfully fighting, delivering strong blows to the attacking units of the enemy. In the past three hours, the enemy lost 12 tanks. The number of other losses of the enemy is being determined, “the statement reads.