Artsakh under blockade: 13 children are in intensive care and neonatal department of Arevik Medical Association

The blockade by Azerbaijan of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia leaves planned operations in medical institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh suspended.



According to the Artsakh Ministry of Health, 13 children are in the intensive care and neonatal department of the Arevik medical association. The 4-month-old baby, who has been diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis, remains in a serious condition. Doctors in Artsakh are providing the necessary medical assistance, consulting online with specialists in Armenia.



Nine patients are in the intensive care unit at the Republican Medical Center, two are in extremely serious condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the condition of patients. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation caused by the blockade.

