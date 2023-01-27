Artsakh State Minister: The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will not leave their homeland spite difficulties

Minister of State of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Chief of the Operational Staff Ruben Vardanyan continued his visits to the communities. Vardanyan continued his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh communities,



On January 27, he held meetings in Spitakashen, Agorti and Mushkapat communities of NKR Martuni region.



Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Galstyan, head of the parliamentary group “Free Homeland- OGA” Artur Harutyunyan, head of the Martuni region administration Edik Avanesyan, and member of the Operational Staff, representative of the Ministry of Interior Karen Avetisyan accompanied the State Minister.



During the meetings the Minister talked about the crisis situation created in the NKR as a result of the Azeri blockade and its influence, introduced the works implemented by the Operational Staff as well as the steps in various fields and spheres aimed at lifting the aforementioned blockade.



The questions of the Martuni participants mainly related to the existing situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, security of the country and its future. Answering the questions Ruben Vardanyan reiterated that it is necessary to continue the fight. And by all possible means and tools in this situation:



“Struggle doesn’t mean war. Struggle means disagreement with the path offered to us by Azerbaijan. We will not leave our homeland, despite all the difficulties,” said the Head of the Government.



Responding to a question about the expected assistance, the State Minister, in particular, said: “We should not rely on anyone, sit back and do nothing.”



“First and foremost, we must do our job, and only then expect help. If you do nothing and just hope for others – nothing will work. But if you fight and do something, that creates a completely different situation,” Vardanyan stressed.



The participants of the meeting noted that they support this point of view. Moreover, they said that under no circumstances are they going to leave their motherland and their homes.



Other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

