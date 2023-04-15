Artsakh: Samvel Babayan is going to start a tent campaign in Stepanakert

Lusine Shahverdyan

Samvel Babayan, the former commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces, and former Secretary of the Security Council, who moved to Artsakh in mid-February, is active. For about a month and a half, Babayan and his party members have been carrying out an active “campaign” although not publicly, meeting with different sections of the public, consulting with political and public sector representatives, visiting villages, schools, various institutions, trying to create an atmosphere of public support. create around them.

It’s no secret that after the 44-day war, the attitude of a large number of Artsakh citizens changed towards Babayan, who was active in bunkering and closely cooperating with the RA authorities. The image of the hero and eternal “commander” somewhat faded. S. After the war, Babayan left Artsakh and came to Armenia, but his and the RA authorities’ waters did not flow in the same stream, and 2 years later he returned to Artsakh again with ambitions to assume a role here. And for that, of course, first you need to have public support, which is what Babayan is trying to do with his activism.

However, our Artsakh sources say that Babayan has not been able to restore the previous attitude towards him, because they consider him Nikol Pashinyan’s man and they cannot forgive him for joining the Pashinyan camp. Moreover, Babayan criticizes both Nikol Pashinyan and Arayik Harutyunyan during his contacts with people, saying that they are not taking the right steps to get Artsakh out of this situation, at the same time, he does not specify what he wants to do, how he imagines it. the way out of the situation. in one place he says that he imagines the fate of Artsakh in strengthening and challenging the Azerbaijanis, in another environment he advances the Pashinyan line of reintegration and peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijan. In other words, it plays on two strings, which does not create confidence among people.

Nevertheless, when meeting people, he tries to convince them that first of all, he needs to solve the internal problems, to strengthen himself inside, to have power himself, to implement a plan to get out of the situation in a short time. Our sources say that Babayan aspires to the post of state minister, who also heads the operational headquarters formed after the blockade. And in order to take office, he must form a public demand.

Time will tell whether Babayan will succeed or not, however, according to our sources in Artsakh, a wide consolidation is not forming around him. A few days ago, the press wrote that the teaching staff of one of the schools rejected Babayan’s offer to visit them. According to some news reports, Babayan’s one-time teammates, the proxies of his party in the previous elections, prevented Babayan and his party members from entering the villages of Martakert. Despite this, in the last few days, his supporters have been visiting houses and handing out invitations to people about the meeting expected in the coming days, which has been scheduled at the “Nadezhda” wedding hall in Stepanakert. Babayan has planned to organize an impressive gathering, which will become the business card to bring his ambitions to a practical stage.

According to our information, Babayan’s team intends to set up tents in Stepanakert’s Revival Square after April 26, hold round-the-clock gatherings, criticize the authorities for inaction, and even directly demand: give me that position and 100 days, and you will see the results. In political circles, they believe that Babayan will succeed only if there is an agreement between Araik Harutyunyan and Pashinyan on this issue. And if we take into account that Babayan took over the meat business of Artsakh, then there is a high probability that he was sent to Artsakh by Pashinyan himself, that is why Arayik Harutyunyan meets Babayan’s wishes.

Let’s remind that before the war, in 2019, Babayan organized a signature collection in Artsakh to make constitutional changes, he wanted to become the president, and now the process is almost the same, just the name of the position has been changed: not president, but minister of state. Especially since there was a precedent for this in Artsakh, the current Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan once received the position of the chief prosecutor of Artsakh by striking a tent and doing actions.

HG: Let’s note that the circles close to the government of RA have started a campaign against State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan in recent days, and yesterday the former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayk Khanumyan wrote that “the post of Artsakh State Minister is occupied by a narcissistic misunderstanding”. And the situation in Artsakh continues to be very tense, with completely closed roads. And the Russian peacekeepers are no longer playing any role and cannot control the insolence of the Azerbaijanis.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/32637ea68ea030da710e2f15ffb24b33?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

