Artsakh President: We are obligated to meet, discuss situation, award Video

Today I met with the freedom fighters of the volunteer detachments named after Vladimir Balayan and Shahen Meghryan, the legendary commanders of the First Artsakh War. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday wrote this on Facebook.

“In this crucial period for Armenian history when the security of our people and our national interests are at risk, their role is invaluable, as was the case with Vladimir Balayan and Shahen Meghryan.

We will still have many opportunities to talk about their heroic deeds for the salvation of the homeland. But in the meantime we are obligated to meet, discuss the situation, and award,” Haroutyunyan added.