Artsakh President: Several dozen servicemen were taken prisoner by Azerbaijani side

The Azerbaijani side continues its persistent provocative behavior, one of the examples of which is their recent actions in the Khtsaberd and Berdadzor [villages’] sections. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan stated this in his address on Wednesday.

“The [Artsakh] Defense Army servicemen and Russian peacekeepers have prevented various provocations by Azerbaijani servicemen, and last night they were driven out of the vicinity of the village of Hin Shen in Shushi [Region]. No one was affected in the direction of Berdadzor these days, and the adversary was not allowed to enter any settlement.

Unfortunately, several dozen of our servicemen have fallen prisoner to the Azerbaijani side in the direction of Khtsaberd, and now the Ministry of Defense is clarifying all the circumstances. I will personally be consistent so that the perpetrators of this incident be held legally liable. Their [the aforesaid Armenian soldiers’] quick and safe return to the Homeland shall be the focus of the forthcoming efforts of us all, and we are already taking steps in that direction.

Together with the military-political leadership of the Republic of Armenia, we are working with the Russian side to jointly prevent Azerbaijani provocations; and the Defense Army, of course, is fulfilling its duties in parallel,” the Artsakh President added in particular.