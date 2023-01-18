Artsakh President reports on contact with Azerbaijani side to unblock Lachin Corridor

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday chaired an expanded meeting of the Security Council, which was also attended by representatives of political forces of the National Assembly.



The meeting presented the consequences of the humanitarian crisis, which has been going on for already 38 days in Artsakh because of the blockage of Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan and discussed the mechanisms of overcoming it.



The President of the Republic of Artsakh informed that on 15 January the contact with the Azerbaijani side was organized with the mediation of the Russian side in order to resolve the situation. No progress was registered in unblocking the only main line connecting Artsakh with the outside world. Instead, new serious problems were caused by the violation of gas supply on January 17.



At the meeting of the Artsakh Security Council it was stressed the necessity to bring the measures taken in the social-economic sphere in line with the crisis situation. The President of the republic gave instructions to the heads of the authorized state structures.



The head of the operational staff, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan will shortly present concrete proposals on further ensuring the population’s vital activity under the blockade and overcoming the humanitarian crisis.

