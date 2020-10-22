Artsakh President: I believe in our victory Video

I just returned from the frontline. After meeting with our boys, I decided to address our people with a special video message from the trench. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Thursday wrote this on Facebook.

“I present it below, believing that you will all follow my call like one man, and, by the power of God and with the individual participation of each of us, we will be able to come out of this ordeal with honor,” Haroutyunyan added, attaching his video message.