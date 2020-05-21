Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s inauguration ceremony took place in Shushi

Thursday, May 21, the official ceremony for the assumption of office of the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan took place at the Palace of Culture and Youth of Shushi, in the presence of Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian, of the former president Artsakh Bako Sahakian,

Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and many officials including Arkady Ghoukasyan the former president of Artsakh, Ararat Mirzoyan the president of the Parliament of Armenia. After the wishes of Mgr Barkev Martirosyan the Archbishop of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan swore on the 17th century Bible and the flag of Artsakh who were taken to the stage, before taking office as President of Artsakh. Then in a short speech he recalled the unity of the Armenian nation, the harmony in Artsakh in order to face all challenges. “Artsakh is Armenia! He recalled several times in his speech and ended with the same sentence.

Krikor Amirzayan