Artsakh president: Any military adventure of Azerbaijan will be exposed to a heavy counterstroke

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan on Wednesday visited various sections of the frontline and got acquainted with the operative situation, his office reported.

The Artsakh leader noted that the external security issues of the republic are always in the spotlight of the government, and no effort will be spared for their solution.

Harutyunyan also stressed that any military adventure of Azerbaijan will be exposed to a heavy and devastating counterstroke by the Armenian side.