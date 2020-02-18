Artsakh neither confirms nor denies reports on defense minister’s dismissal

The Artsakh president has signed no decree yet to dismiss Karen Abrahamyan as Artsakh Defense Minister, the deputy chief of the president’s staff, David Babayan told Panorama.am.

Citing their sources, some media outlets report that Karen Abrahamyan is expected to leave his post.

“I can’t make any statements,” Babayan said, neither confirming nor denying the allegations.

According to the same reports, Jalal Harutyunyan will be appointed as new Artsakh defense chief.

Possible changes in the Artsakh Defense Ministry are triggered by the recent fatalities in the country’s various military units.

Karen Abrahamyan took office on December 14, 2018.

