Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19

There are already 10 results of the samples taken from 11 citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) tested for COVID-19 yesterday, and based on the results, 9 citizens have tested negative for the coronavirus, as reported the Ministry of Health of Artsakh on its Facebook page.

The Ministry of Health also reported that one of the doctors who had had contact with a resident of Karvachar transferred to the Republican Medical Center with coronavirus has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Ministry of Health is currently working on isolating the people who are in contact with the doctor.