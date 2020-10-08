Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan army has over 4,069 casualties

The Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Information Center has presented the Azerbaijani army’s losses ever since hostilities began on September 27.

Accordingly, the Artsakh Defense Army has so far destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 145 military drones, 496 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, four Smerch rocket launcher systems of the adversary.

Also, the Azerbaijani army has over 4,069 casualties, whereas from the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 331 military casualties.